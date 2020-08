Nimmo went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Neither team produced much offense -- there were only 12 total hits in the game, none longer than a double -- so Nimmo's ability to get on base from the top of the Mets' order proved to be crucial. The 27-year-old is hitting only .227 (10-for-44) through 13 games, but he has 12 walks and three HBP to fuel a robust .424 OBP.