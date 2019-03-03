Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Spring debut set for Monday
Nimmo (illness) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter in Monday's spring game against the Red Sox, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The Mets have not released their lineup for Sunday's exhibition contest just yet, but this report indicates he will remain out one more day before seeing his first action of the spring season.
