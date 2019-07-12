Nimmo (neck) is playing catch and ramping up his running, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

He is slightly ahead of his timeline, as the Mets said they were shutting Nimmo down for a month back on June 18. He will need to clear several more hurdles on his rehab before being sent for a lengthy rehab assignment. If all goes well, Nimmo could be activated in early-to-mid August.

