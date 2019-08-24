Manager Mickey Callaway said he is not sure if Nimmo (neck) will come off the injured list before rosters expand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo is in the midst of a rehab assignment, but is out of the lineup Saturday. That decision doesn't seem to be related to a setback, as he is set to return to game action Sunday. His status after that remains unknown at this point, though it is worth noting that rosters are set to expand on Sept. 1.