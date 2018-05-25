Nimmo went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs to help the Mets to a 5-0 victory over the Brewers on Thursday.

A day after he stroked his third home run of the season, Nimmo continued his hot hitting with this four-hit effort that brought his average up from .259 to .294 over 85 at-bats. Perhaps more impressively, Nimmo is currently getting on base at a ridiculous clip, as his on-base percentage now stands at .450 - an outstanding number by any standards, but especially considering the Mets have been deploying him at the top of the order. His current OPS of .991 might not stay that high, but Nimmo actually has a career OBP of .382 over his 331 career big-league at-bats, so that could be a sustainable part of his game. Either way, if Nimmo continues to hit like this, it would be hard to justify not finding a way to give him at least semi-regular at-bats, even when Yoenis Cespedes returns from the disabled list.