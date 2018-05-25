Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Stays hot with four-hit game
Nimmo went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs to help the Mets to a 5-0 victory over the Brewers on Thursday.
A day after he stroked his third home run of the season, Nimmo continued his hot hitting with this four-hit effort that brought his average up from .259 to .294 over 85 at-bats. Perhaps more impressively, Nimmo is currently getting on base at a ridiculous clip, as his on-base percentage now stands at .450 - an outstanding number by any standards, but especially considering the Mets have been deploying him at the top of the order. His current OPS of .991 might not stay that high, but Nimmo actually has a career OBP of .382 over his 331 career big-league at-bats, so that could be a sustainable part of his game. Either way, if Nimmo continues to hit like this, it would be hard to justify not finding a way to give him at least semi-regular at-bats, even when Yoenis Cespedes returns from the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...