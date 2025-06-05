Nimmo went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

The veteran outfielder has thrived since returning to action from a stiff neck and being moved up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Nimmo has hit safely in eight straight starts dating back to May 26, batting .344 (11-for-32) over that stretch with a .417 OBP, one homer, one steal, four RBI and seven runs. Wednesday's pilfer was just his second of the season, but Nimmo did swipe a career-high 15 bags in 2024 and could increase his output in that category over the remainder of the campaign if he continues to flash the on-base skills that fueled his fantasy value earlier in his career.