Nimmo is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nimmo didn't start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader after being activated off the injured list, but he started the past five games and will receive Sunday off. Travis Jankowski will roam center field in the series finale for the Mets.
