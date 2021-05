Nimmo felt some pain in his bruised finger during a rehab at-bat for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday and won't play in Friday's game, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Nimmo looked to be nearly ready to return after beginning a rehab assignment Thursday, but his rehab has been put on hold for at least a day. It's not yet clear if he's suffered a significant setback or if he'll be just one day behind schedule.