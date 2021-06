Nimmo (finger) has no timetable for a new rehab assignment, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

According to manager Luis Rojas on Tuesday, Nimmo recently attempted to hit off a tee and take soft toss from a coach but his finger was still bothering him. The outfielder last saw action May 13 at Triple-A Syracuse before that rehab stint was cut short, and he'll need a couple weeks to get back into game shape once he's finally comfortable swinging a bat again.