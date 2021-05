Nimmo (finger) remains out of the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo began a rehab assignment Thursday but felt pain in his bruised left index finger during that game and was held out of Friday's contest. The Mets hoped for merely a one-day absence but he'll wind up missing at least one more game. His expected return to the active roster won't become clear until he gets through a rehab game or two without issues.