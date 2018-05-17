Nimmo connected on a pinch-hit solo home run in the ninth inning Wednesday to break up a shutout in a 12-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

It's just his second homer of the season. Nimmo has been struggling in May, hitting .214 (6-for-28) over 12 games, and while the 25-year-old should continue to pick up extra playing time in the short term with Yoenis Cespedes (hip) on the disabled list, there's no guarantee Nimmo will provide much fantasy production as he does so.