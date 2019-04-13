Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

His second-inning shot off Kyle Wright gave the Mets a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Nimmo got dropped down to the eighth spot from leadoff in this one and responded well, so look for him to stay lower in the order for now while he tries to get into a groove at the plate. He's slashing .205/..340/.409 through 13 games with two homers, six RBI and 11 runs.