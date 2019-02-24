Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Takes full batting practice
Nimmo (shoulder) won't return to game action Saturday but was able to take full batting practice, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo has been slowed by a sore right shoulder, but the problem isn't considered a serious one. The outfielder called the issue nothing more than "early-season soreness," and now that he's able to take full batting practice it shouldn't be long before he returns to a game, giving him ample time to build up to game shape by Opening Day. Nimmo expects to return as a designated hitter Tuesday against the Tigers, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
