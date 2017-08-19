Nimmo got the start in right field Friday, hitting eighth and going 1-for-3.

With Curtis Granderson now on his way to the Dodgers, Nimmo would seem to be in line for regular duty with the Mets for the remainder of the season, although the team could elect to give Juan Lagares more playing time as well. Nimmo's failed to provide much power so far in his brief big-league career, but fantasy GMs who add him for the stretch run can pin some hope on the .352/.423/.541 slash line the 24-year-old produced in 97 games at Triple-A Las Vegas last year.