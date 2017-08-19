Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Takes over in right field Friday
Nimmo got the start in right field Friday, hitting eighth and going 1-for-3.
With Curtis Granderson now on his way to the Dodgers, Nimmo would seem to be in line for regular duty with the Mets for the remainder of the season, although the team could elect to give Juan Lagares more playing time as well. Nimmo's failed to provide much power so far in his brief big-league career, but fantasy GMs who add him for the stretch run can pin some hope on the .352/.423/.541 slash line the 24-year-old produced in 97 games at Triple-A Las Vegas last year.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...