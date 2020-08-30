site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-brandon-nimmo-taking-breather-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Taking breather for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nimmo isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Nimmo went 0-for-4 with a walk, one run and four strikeouts in Sunday's matinee, and he'll take a seat for Game 2. Jake Marisnick will start in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read