Mets manager Luis Rojas said Nimmo was excluded from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs due to a stiff right hip, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Nimmo is expected to be available off the bench, so the hip issue doesn't appear to be a major concern. Kevin Pillar will pick up the start in center field with Nimmo out of the lineup for the first time in the Mets' 13 games this season.