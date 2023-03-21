Nimmo (ankle/knee) ran through drills without issue Tuesday in Mets camp, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Puma writes that "team officials liked what they saw and deem Nimmo as progressing," but it remains uncertain whether the 29-year-old outfielder is going to be fully ready for Opening Day. He was diagnosed Saturday with low-grade sprains in both his right ankle and right knee, the result of a collision at second base in a Grapefruit League game last Friday.