Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Tests come back clean on shoulder
Nimmo has no concerns about his sore right shoulder after tests came back clean Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Nimmo hadn't been particularly worried to begin with, calling the problem "early-season soreness." It remains to be seen whether Nimmo will suit up for Saturday's spring opener against the Braves or if he will take it easy for a few more days.
More News
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Will play mostly center field•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Set to lead off next season•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Done for season, but injury not severe•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Exits game with apparent leg injury•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Slaps three-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...