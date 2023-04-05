Nimmo went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.
All three hits were singles, and the rest of the Mets' lineup managed only five other knocks in a 9-0 loss. Nimmo is doing his job at the top of the order, going 5-for-16 (.313) through six games with a 6:1 BB:K, but the early-season struggles of the hitters behind him have led to the 30-year-old crossing the plate only once so far. Expect that to change, and quickly, given that he scored a career-high 102 runs in 2022.
