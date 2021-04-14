Nimmo went 3-for-6 with two walks, a run scored and three RBI across both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader as the Mets swept the Phillies.

The 28-year-old did a great job setting the table as the Mets' leadoff hitter in both games, drawing two free passes and scoring in the opener before lacing three singles and driving in three runs in the nightcap. Nimmo has reached base multiple times in all seven games to begin the season, and while he's still looking for his first homer. he boasts a scorching .435/.581/.565 slash line.