Mets' Brandon Nimmo: To make spring debut Tuesday
Nimmo (shoulder) will play his first game of the spring Tuesday against the Tigers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nimmo's start to spring has been delayed by a sore right shoulder, though he hasn't been particularly concerned about the issue. If his spring continues without setbacks, he'll have more than enough time to be ready by Opening Day.
