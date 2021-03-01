Manager Luis Rojas said Monday that Nimmo is the most likely candidate to serve as the Mets' primary leadoff man in 2021, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Durability and defense remain concerns for Nimmo heading into his sixth season in the majors, but his ability to draw walks at sky-high rates often makes up for those shortcomings. He's posted walk rates above 14 percent in each of the past four years, boosting his career on-base percentage to .390. Nimmo's ability to get on base make him an ideal fit in the leadoff role, and if he stays healthy and sits atop the lineup throughout the campaign, he should be a plus source of runs while hitting in front of an improved Mets lineup that now includes Francisco Lindor. Rojas mentioned Lindor, Jonathan Villar, Jeff McNeil and Kevin Pillar as other players that he's considered for the leadoff gig, but Nimmo remains in the driver's seat for those duties.