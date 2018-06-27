Nimmo (finger) came on as a pinch hitter for Steven Matz in the seventh inning of Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Pirates, going 0-for-1.

The fact that he was able to swing a bat is an encouraging sign. Nimmo has been out of the starting lineup since jamming his right pinky finger Saturday, but it looks like his return to full-time action is imminent.

