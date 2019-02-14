Nimmo is expected play primarily center field to begin the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With Yoenis Cespedes (heel) set to open the season on the shelf, it sounds like the Mets are planning to deploy Jeff McNeil as their primary left fielder, pushing Michael Conforto to right field and Nimmo to center field, at least against right-handers. McNeil will likely platoon with the likes of Keon Broxton and Juan Lagares, which could push Nimmo to a corner outfield spot against southpaws. Regardless of where he plays, the soon-to-be 26-year-old figures to see his fair share of opportunities after slashing .263/.404/.483 with 17 homers and nine steals in 140 games in 2018.

