Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Wraps up solid spring
Nimmo hit leadoff in Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles, going 1-for-4.
It's not entirely clear whether this was a preview of the Mets' Opening Day lineup -- top prospect Pete Alonso was hitting second -- but planting Nimmo and his .404 OBP from last year at the top of the order would give him outstanding fantasy upside in runs. The 25-year-old outfielder put together a decent .286/.344/.518 slash line through 61 plat appearances this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...