Nimmo hit leadoff in Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles, going 1-for-4.

It's not entirely clear whether this was a preview of the Mets' Opening Day lineup -- top prospect Pete Alonso was hitting second -- but planting Nimmo and his .404 OBP from last year at the top of the order would give him outstanding fantasy upside in runs. The 25-year-old outfielder put together a decent .286/.344/.518 slash line through 61 plat appearances this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories