Nimmo had X-rays come back negative on his left index finger and was diagnosed with a contusion after exiting Saturday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 28-year-old appeared to be in considerable pain when he sustained the injury during the seventh inning Saturday, so it's a sigh of relief that he didn't suffer a fracture or aggravate the hip issue he dealt with earlier in the week. Nimmo should be considered day-to-day for the time being, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive the day off for Sunday's series finale.