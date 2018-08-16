Nimmo's X-rays came back negative following his removal from Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Fortunately, Nimmo didn't suffer any structural damage as the X-rays confirmed that there were no broken bones in his left hand. There's almost no chance manager Mickey Callaway would insert him into the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's twin bill, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's affair.