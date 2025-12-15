The Mets are considering using Sproat as a multi-inning reliever in 2026, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets still view Sproat as a starting pitcher over the long haul, but there's currently not room for him in the major-league rotation and the club believes he can help in the bullpen. Sproat made four starts for the Mets in September, finishing with a 4.79 ERA and 17:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings. The 25-year-old posted a 4.24 ERA and 113:53 K:BB across 121 frames in 2025 with Triple-A Syracuse.