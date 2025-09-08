Sproat (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Reds.

Sproat was promoted for his MLB debut Sunday and delivered a quality start. He gave up just one run through five innings before the Reds scored a pair in the sixth. He tossed 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes, but he forced only six whiffs. Sproat has a deep arsenal, led by his sinker that averaged 95.9 mph Sunday. As of now, the 24-year-old would be lined up for a home start against Texas next weekend, but it's unclear if he'll stay in the rotation.