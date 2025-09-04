Sproat is in "strong consideration" for an upcoming start for the Mets, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Sproat has had an up-and-down season with Triple-A Syracuse and been bypassed by Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong for promotions. However, he's collected a 2.44 ERA and 70:21 K:BB over 59 innings covering his last 11 starts and struck out nine across seven shutout frames his last time out. It's not clear exactly where Sproat would slot into the Mets' rotation, but Kodai Senga's rotation spot is on thin ice and Sean Manaea has also struggled.