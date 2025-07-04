Waddell is expected to start Sunday's game against the Yankees, though the Mets haven't finalized their pitching plans, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was called up by the Mets on Wednesday and allowed one run over three innings that day against the Brewers. Waddell covered three frames in his past two big-league appearances, so he shouldn't be expected to pitch too deep into Sunday's contest, assuming he does make the start.