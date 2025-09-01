Waddell gave up three hits and two walks over 4.1 scoreless relief innings in Sunday's loss to the Marlins. He struck out four.

Called back up to the majors earlier in the day, Waddell took over from a struggling Kodai Senga in the fifth inning and gave the rest of the Mets' bullpen the day off, tossing 58 pitches (41 strikes) to go the rest of the way in a 5-1 loss. That workload might result in him getting bumped back to Triple-A Syracuse in favor of a fresh arm, but with the team's rotation in general struggling in August, Waddell could end up being a key figure in any September playoff push. The southpaw's worked at least three innings in five of his last six big-league appearances dating back to June 28, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 19.2 innings during those outings.