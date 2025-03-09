The Mets reassigned Waddell to minor-league camp Sunday.

Waddell joined the Mets on a minor-league deal in December following a three-year stint overseas between stops with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization and Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. Though New York's rotation depth has already taken a couple of notable hits this spring with Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) set to open the season on the injured list, Waddell didn't impress enough over his two Grapefruit League outings (5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 1:2 K:BB in 3.1 innings) to make a compelling case for an Opening Day gig. Waddell will likely slot into the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse.