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Waddell (shoulder) picked up the win after allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two across three innings during Saturday's game against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Waddell was shut down in March due to shoulder discomfort, but he's since managed to work through the injury. He's made two relief appearances at Triple-A Syracuse so far this year, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out four across five frames.

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