Baty is being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Sunday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Baty is one of the top hitting prospects in baseball and has scorched Triple-A pitching to the tune of a 1.386 OPS along with five homers in nine games in the International League. The 23-year-old won't be in the lineup for Sunday's finale against the Athletics but should see regular playing time going forward. His offensive upside makes him well worth an addition in the overwhelming majority of fantasy formats.