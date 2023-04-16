The Mets will recall Baty from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Sunday's game against the Athletics, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Baty is one of the top position prospects in baseball and has scorched Triple-A pitching to the tune of a 1.386 OPS in nine games in the International League. The 23-year-old won't be in the lineup for Sunday's finale against the Athletics but should see regular playing time going forward. His offensive upside makes him well worth an addition in the overwhelming majority of fantasy formats.