Baty is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Baty looked to be holding down the strong side of a platoon at second base with Luisangel Acuna while Jeff McNeil (oblique) is on the shelf, but Baty has now hit the bench in three of the Mets' last six matchups with right-handed pitchers. Manager Carlos Mendoza may just be looking to keep both young hitters involved while the Mets are in the midst of a long stretch of facing right-handers, but Baty hasn't helped his case for seeing the majority of the playing time at the keystone either. He enters Monday's contest having gone just 2-for-21 (.095 average) with no walks and eight strikeouts through the Mets' first nine games of the season.