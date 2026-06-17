Mets' Brett Baty: Idle against southpaw

Baty is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed hitter will retreat to the bench in the series finale, ceding his spot to the newly acquired Zack Short (with Bo Bichette shifting back to third base from shortstop) while the Reds send lefty Nick Lodolo to the bump. While starting each of the Mets' last three games, Baty was able to get on base seven times, but he's still slashing an underwhelming .226/.303/.318 on the season. He could fade into a part-time role once the Mets get Francisco Lindor (calf) back from the injured list.