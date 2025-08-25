Baty is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Baty had started in each of the Mets' last eight games -- including two against left-handed pitchers -- but he'll hit the bench Monday while the Phillies send southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the bump. Though the Mets could continue to be selective about using Baty versus lefties, the 25-year-old is one of the hottest hitters in the lineup and appears to have solidified himself as a mainstay in the starting nine against righties. Since the beginning of August, Baty is slashing a sizzling .321/.390/.566 with four home runs and one stolen base in 16 games.