Baty joined the Mets on Wednesday and is expected to be formally called up from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the team's game in Atlanta, SNY.tv reports.

With Eduardo Escobar (oblique) in line to join Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list, the 22-year-old Baty should immediately settle in as the Mets' everyday third baseman. Whether he retains the gig when Guillorme and Escobar are likely back to full health at some point in September will likely be determined by how well Baty performs over the next few weeks in his first taste of the big leagues. Baty showed an advanced approach at the plate between stops at Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton this season, slashing .315/.410/.533 while striking out at a 24.8 percent rate and walking at an 11.6 percent clip across 420 plate appearances.