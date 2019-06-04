Mets' Brett Baty: Lands with Mets at No. 12 overall

The Mets have selected Baty with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A bat-first player all the way, there is a chance the lefty-hitting/righty-throwing Baty ends up at third base, but more likely he will be a first baseman or designated hitter in the big leagues. He already has 70-grade power to all fields and may end up with an above-average hit tool, although we won't have a good grasp of his potential in that area until he faces pro pitching. The biggest knock on Baty for fantasy purposes is that he turns 20 in November. Prep players who are this old on draft day are more likely to bust than those who are 17 or 18 when they turn pro. Even with the age-related risk, Baty's upside as a middle-of-the-order masher makes him one of the more appealing fantasy targets from this year's high-school class.