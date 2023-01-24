Baty (thumb) is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse, Deesha Thosar of FOXSports.com reports.

The Mets' third base job opened back up when their deal with Carlos Correa fell through, but they're expected to turn back to Eduardo Escobar rather than hand the hot corner over to Baty. Escobar is slated to play for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, so Baty will have plenty of opportunities in camp to change the Mets' minds. The top prospect mostly struggled when pressed into duty with the big club last season, but Baty is surely the future at third base. Ideally, the Mets would probably like him to at least seize the job against righties at some point in 2023.