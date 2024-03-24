Baty was informed Sunday he made the Mets' Opening Day roster and is poised to begin the season as the club's everyday third baseman since Mark Vientos was optioned, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

A platoon at third base with Baty and Vientos seemed possible after New York signed veteran slugger J.D. Martinez on Thursday, but Vientos will instead begin the campaign at Triple-A Syracuse. Baty posted a .212/.275/.323 slash line and 28.2 percent strikeout rate in 108 games last season, so he likely won't have a ton of job security if he continues to struggle in 2024.