Mets' Brett Baty: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bat is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Baty started the past four games and will head to the bench Sunday after he went 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts during that stretch. Eduardo Escobar will handle the hot corner in his place.
