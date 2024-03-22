Baty may open the season with a bit of a reduced role after the Mets agreed to a contract with J.D. Martinez on Thursday, which was reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Baty and Mark Vientos were expected to begin the season as the Mets' primary options between third base and designated hitter. but Martinez will now be locked in at the latter spot. Baty should still open in the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner given his left-handed bat, but given both he and Vientos have struggled to establish themselves in the majors thus far, either player could secure the full-time gig with a strong start to the campaign.