Mets' Brett Baty: Starts Wednesday, but could lose PT

Baty will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

With Juan Soto and Luis Robert resting for the series finale in Milwaukee, Baty will pick up a start in the outfield alongside A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge. Robert's return from the IL earlier this week looks like it could result in Baty fading into more of a part-time role, as the Mets already sent the 26-year-old to the bench against right-hander Brandon Sproat during Tuesday's 4-0 win. Baty has produced a palatable .273/.293/.436 slash line thus far in July, but he's still holding down an underwhelming .614 OPS over 340 plate appearances on the season.