Baty went 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League contest against the Astros.

The Mets' top prospect has a legitimate chance to be the Opening Day third baseman with a strong camp, per MLB Pipeline. Eduardo Escobar offers a nice veteran fallback option for New York if Baty needs more seasoning at Triple-A, but the 23-year-old prospect is off to an excellent start to spring training.