Dozier signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Dozier signed a minor-league deal with the Padres back in February but was released by the team after failing to make their 60-man player pool. The veteran has fallen from his peak, when he hit 42 homers for the Twins back in 2016, but he's still a capable enough player, as his .238/.340/.430 slash line for the Nationals last season was good for a nearly average 99 wRC+, an acceptable figure for a middle infielder. It's unclear when he'll be ready for game action with the Mets or what kind of role he'll have once he arrives, as Robinson Cano appears to have second base locked down.