Raley struck out two in a perfect eighth inning during an Opening Day win over the Marlins to record his first hold of the season.

The Mets' bullpen survived its first test without Edwin Diaz (knee) and passed with flying colors, as Raley, Drew Smith and David Robertson combined to strike out six batters over three scoreless innings in relief of Max Scherzer. Raley was already ticketed for a high-leverage role in his first season with the team as the top lefty in the New York 'pen, but he could find his way into a few more save chances in Diaz's absence, although Robertson will likely see the bulk of the ninth-inning work out of the gate.