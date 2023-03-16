Raley (hamstring) and David Robertson are viewed as the primary options for saves for the Mets in the event that Edwin Diaz (knee) is lost for a significant period of time, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Raley collected six saves for the Rays last season before being traded to the Mets in December. The left-hander was dominant in 2022 against lefties and righties alike, so there aren't platoon split worries. Robertson might be higher in the pecking order given his long history as a closer, but both should be on the radars of mixed-league fantasy managers. Raley is working his way back from a hamstring injury but is expected to be ready to pitch in a game in a few days.